Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo With Baby True

Once again, Khloe Kardashian is delighting fans with yet another sweet photo of herself and baby True Thompson.

The mother of one regularly posts photos of her only child on her highly-followed Instagram account, and it’s no secret that little True is the apple of her mother’s eye. While Khloe does post a lot of solo shots of baby True for her legion of Instagram followers, she also posts her fair share of photos of herself and True together, and fans just can’t get enough.

In her latest snapshot, Khloe and the almost 1-year-old pose together for an adorable photo. Both mother and daughter look dressed to impress as they stand next to a round, black table in Kardashian’s home. Koko looks beautiful in a low-plunging, black blazer sans pants. The mother of one shows off her lean legs while rocking a pair of brown over-the-knee boots.

Kardashian completes the glam look by wearing her short, blonde locks down and slightly waved as she cradles her daughter in one arm. Little True looks as cute as can be in a white dress with red and pink sneakers. The tot is all smiles for the photo and also appears to be a little glammed up for the photo as she rocks a gold bracelet on her wrist.

So far, the image has earned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a lot of attention with over 396,000 likes in addition to 2,200 comments in less than an hour of the post going live. While some fans commented on how cute the mother/daughter duo is, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful the two ladies are.

“She is one lucky little girl to have such a kind, beautiful, STRONG mama.”

“Enjoy every moment they go by so fast mine are 21,19,17,15&12 & I miss those days so much ( SHES GORGEOUS),” another follower wrote.

“She so beautiful Khloe. I wish u and urs all the happiness. God don’t give us more than we can bare I admire ur strength,” one more commented.

And while she is allowing fans to comment on her most recent Instagram post, Koko did disable the comments on another photo on her feed. According to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian disabled the comments on a photo of herself channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe. In the comments section, fans “dragged” Khloe over Photoshop accusations, saying that she didn’t even look the same anymore, and it seems as though Khloe had had enough.

No matter what, there’s always going to be a few haters on social media.