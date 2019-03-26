Rudy Giuliani Locks Horns With CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Demands The Network Apologize To Donald Trump

Giuliani feels Trump has not been treated fairly.

Trump administration officials have been on a warpath ever since Attorney General William Barr released a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, effectively giving a clean bill to the president on collusion and obstruction charges. But Democratic lawmakers in Washington have called on Barr to release the full report, especially as Mueller seems not to have exercised his prosecutorial judgment on whether the evidence is enough for an obstruction charge to be brought against Trump.

Barr’s letter led Donald Trump and his aides to announce a “total exoneration” from all collusion and obstruction charges. The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, launched into the media for pushing an investigation and wasting taxpayer money on it. Likewise, another one of Trump’s trusted aides, Rudy Giuliani, has since been taking time out to appear on news media channels in an effort to celebrate the end of the Mueller report without any indictments for either the president or any of his family members.

Appearing on CNN, a network Giuliani has continually accused of having ulterior motives for its reporting of the investigation, the president’s attorney demanded that it apologize for its behavior. Accusing CNN’s Chris Cuomo of pushing “false” narratives against the president, Giuliani expressed rage at the fact that the investigation dragged on for two years when there was little to investigate.

“You guys, this network, have tortured this man for two years with collusion and nobody has apologized for it. Before we talk about obstruction, apologize,” Giuliani said.

Trump’s attorney then went on to list others, including cable networks and House Democrats like House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff, for misdirecting the American people over the last two years.

Rudy Giuliani and Chris Cuomo Clash Over Mueller Report: 'Your Network Should Apologize' https://t.co/rtLKbgPyKy pic.twitter.com/HAVlNveMT6 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 26, 2019

Giuliani also attacked the special counsel’s language in the report. Although Barr refrained from quoting Mueller too much, he mentioned a sentence from Mueller which made it clear that while Trump was not being held guilty, he was not being exonerated either. Giuliani painted the line as Mueller’s “cheap shot” on the president.

“This is a cheap shot. This is unprofessional,” Giuliani said.

“They don’t have to exonerate him, you gotta prove he’s guilty. Even for impeachment.”

Meanwhile, Giuliani also crushed hopes of Democratic lawmakers who have requested that Trump’s written responses to Mueller be revealed. The former New York City mayor maintained that Barr would only release what he thinks is lawful and appropriate, meaning responses edited by Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow are highly unlikely to see the light of day in the near future.