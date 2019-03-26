Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Set Gift From Kailyn Lowry On Fire: ‘I Wanted To Hurt Her Feelings’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Jenelle Evans set a “peace gathering” gift from co-star Kailyn Lowry on fire. The video had initially appeared on social media back in December, but on the most recent episode of the show, Jenelle opened up to her producer about why she made the video and what she had hoped to accomplish. According to Pop Culture, Jenelle talked with her producer Kristen and explained her rationale behind everything.

Jenelle was upset that Kailyn had said some things about David Eason, Jenelle’s husband, and then proceeded to send a gift to Jenelle. Jenelle explained that she wished Kailyn would have reached out to her first instead of going to the tabloids.

Jenelle opened up about how she wishes the situation would have been handled, saying the following.

“Instead of her reaching out to me and texting me Hey Jenelle, I sent you a package. I’m sorry for whatever happened in the past, can we get over it?’ She goes to the tabloid and she says, ‘Yeah, I sent Jenelle a package — it’s a peace gathering gift.'”

However, it wasn’t just the fact that, according to Jenelle, Kailyn didn’t reach out to her, but also that Kailyn went on her podcast, Coffee Convos, and said some things about David.

“You’re gonna go talk s— about my husband after you just sent me a peace gathering gift? Are you serious? She doesn’t have any reason to hate David. So, I was like, that’s it! David grab the gasoline, we’re setting this s— on fire.”

Why did Jenelle ultimately set the gift on fire?

She said about Kailyn, “I wanted to hurt her feelings.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn had a different take on things, though. After the episode aired, Kailyn took to Twitter and claimed that she had tried to reach out to Jenelle both through text as well as through Twitter. Kailyn revealed, though, that her efforts were futile.

At one time, Kailyn and Jenelle were actually friends. In fact, on the episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn opened up about how much she has done for Jenelle in the past, revealing that she even bailed her out of jail at one time. While they may have had a close friendship at one time, it is clear that the two are no longer friends.

New episodes from Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans, as well as the rest of the cast.