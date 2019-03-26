Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Long Legs While Wearing Bright Pink Fluffy Dress

Stunning songstress Dua Lipa shared a set of photos of herself wearing a bright pink fluffy dress while showing off her beautiful long legs. She styled this look by wearing shiny silver heels and dark eye makeup.

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker’s post was liked by over 830,000 users and flooded with comments praising the British singer’s aesthetic. To make the picture even more pleasing to stare at, Lipa is sitting in front of a wall with lots of different colored butterflies.

Dua’s career is currently in demand as rapper Kanye West wants to collaborate with the “Be The One” star, which The Inquisitr recently reported. The pair met at one of the 41-year-old star’s legendary Sunday church services in Los Angeles, and Kanye is believed to already have a few songs that would be perfect for her.

Like West, Lipa has won a number of awards. Last month, Dua won her first-ever Grammy Award at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for “Electricity,” her collaboration with Silk City. Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award for Best British Single for her summery smash with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world.

According to NME, she was in a discussion at ILMC’s Futures Forum event on International Women’s Day on March 8, where she spoke about female artists having to work harder in order for them to be heard.

“It’s just one of those things – when you’re a female artist, unless you’re playing a piano or a guitar people think you’re manufactured, and you have to take some time to show people your stories and what you’ve gone through,” she expressed about females having to push themselves more.

“Sometimes it just takes a little bit more explanation and a little more time, but it’s something I’m willing and ready to do to be heard.”

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts.

Since becoming a global act, Dua has managed to gain herself a loyal following. She boasts a staggering 27.8 million Instagram followers and posts nearly every day. A lot of her posts get over a million likes and thousands of comments from her fans, whom she calls “Loves.”

Recently, she tweeted about achieving over 3 million Twitter followers and that she is ready for her second album.