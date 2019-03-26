‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Her Family Is Growing One Month After Giving Birth

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their daughter Vaeda home about one month ago, but the couple is already growing their family. On Monday, Catelynn shared a post to Instagram and welcomed the newest additions to the “Baltierra Farm.”

The photo showed three chicks and Catelynn wrote, “Welcome to the #baltierrafarm little chicks.”

The chicks join Tyler and Catelynn’s older daughter Novalee’s pony, which recently joined the farm as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn shared the news that she and Tyler got a pony for their 4-year-old daughter. Cate shared a photo of her daughter with her pony and talked about how happy she was to be able to get the pony. Cate revealed that she had always wanted a pony growing up, but that her mom could “never afford” one. Because of that, being able to get a pony for her own daughter was, according to Cate, an “amazing feeling.”

Tyler has worked hard to renovate the couple’s farmhouse. Along the way, he has been sharing updates of the inside of the home, showing off the stylish renovations. At the beginning of March, Tyler opened up about the fact that growing up, he and Catelynn had “always dreamed” of having a farm. Now that dream is a reality.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of the sun rising on their pasture, Tyler wrote, “Watching the sunrise over the pasture makes me feel so overwhelmingly grateful.”

“Me & Cate always dreamed of having a farm as kids. Now we get to raise our babies & watch them create dreams of their own on our 15 acre property & it’s just an amazing feeling! #DreamsToReality #BaltierraFarm”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On their episode, they struggled with the decision to place their baby for adoption. In the end, they chose adoption and went on to Teen Mom OG to continue sharing their journey. While they have had their ups and downs over the years, things have been going great for the couple, who married in 2015.

On New Year’s Day 2015, Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their daughter Novalee. In fall 2018, the couple revealed that they were expecting another baby. At the time, the couple revealed that they were “shocked,” but nonetheless excited. Vaeda was born February 21 and the couple has shared several adorable photos of their newborn baby on social media.

Although new episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing on MTV, a new season is reportedly going to air sometime this year.