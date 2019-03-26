Dax Shepard Reveals That He Originally Turned Down ‘Parenthood’ Role For Relationship With Kristen Bell

Can you imagine Parenthood without Dax Shepard?

One of the biggest roles of Dax’s career is undoubtedly that of Crosby Braverman on the hit NBC show. But during a recent episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, the actor explained that the role almost never happened. During the segment, Dax was chatting with guest star Chris D’Elia when he shared that he originally turned down the role because of his relationship with Kristen Bell. He also confessed that it was the only time that he ever turned down a role at the time.

“I got offered Parenthood — I hadn’t acted in a long time, no one was offering me anything — and they said, ‘This show shoots in Philadelphia,’ and I said, ‘There’s no way I can be in this relationship and move to Philadelphia.'”

“I chose her, which blew my mind,” the actor said.

Shepard went on to say that the prospect of being on the show excited him and he even found the idea of living in Philadelphia “very appealing.” However, he chose love over work. But, there is a silver lining — as a last minute decision, the filming of the show was moved from Philly to Los Angeles and Dax was able to star in the show that ran for six seasons from 2010-2015.

“What’s so ironic is you make a decision like that and then, weirdly, you’re rewarded,” he told Chris D’Elia.

And things also ended up working out for Shepard relationship-wise as well. After dating for about six years, Bell and Shepard tied the knot in 2013. The two are proud parents to two daughters — 5-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta. Currently, Kristen and Dax are one of the most well-liked couples in Hollywood, mostly because they’re incredibly open and honest.

As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the couple had a joint interview where they admitted that their relationship was a little boring since they have only been on about nine dates in the past six years. But that doesn’t mean that they don’t have a little fun of their own — just in the comfort of their own home.

“We play board games and the kids destroy the house and that’s just a fun Sunday.”

They also got real during the tell-all interview, reminding readers that their relationship isn’t always perfect. At times, the couple shared that they argue in front of their children, which is something that they usually try not to do. Bell says that it’s not a “fairytale” all the time but she and Dax work really, really hard on their relationship.