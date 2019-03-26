Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Walks Out Of The Ocean In A Strapless White Bikini

Candice is showing off her Bond Girl skills.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is showing off her Bond girl side in a new snap shared to Instagram. Tropic of C, the model’s line of swimsuits and resort wear, posted a sultry new snap of the mom of two to social media this week as she showed off a pose similar to Halle Berry’s infamous bikini scene in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day.

The stunning photo posted on March 25 had 30-year-old Swanepoel rocking a skimpy strapless white bikini as she emerged from the water.

Candice proudly flaunted her amazingly toned body in the snap shared by the line, rocking the light two-piece which featured a skimpy strap design on the bottoms across both of her hips as she looked off into the distance with her wet hair slicked back.

Tropic of C’s official account revealed that the snap was taken in Maraú, Brazil, and is actually a part of their brand’s sustainable swimwear collection.

Also posted to Instagram on March 25 were two shots showing the stunning model doing a little “afternoon yoga” at the beach in her pretty skimpy two-piece. The snaps featured Candice with her hands pointed up toward the sky and her eyes closed while doing a move known as the sun salutation.

Candice has been modeling several of her bikinis and swimsuits over the past few weeks to promote her latest business venture.

One of the most recent promotional shots shared to social media showed her rocking a very skimpy red bikini with string ties during a beach photo shoot. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Swanepoel posed with her long blonde hair down and her face pointing upward toward the sun.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared photos of the supermodel in a darker bikini as she proudly revealed yet another look from her Tropic of C resort wear collection on social media.

“It’s been [in the works] for a couple of years; I was waiting for the right moment,” Candice previously told Fashionista of the line and how long she’s been working on getting the collection together.

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images for Swarovski

“It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings,” she continued. “And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it.”

The star also described the business venture as being like her “third baby” in the interview with the fashion outlet.

“As a model, you have to be a chameleon, and it’s nice to be in control of the art direction and involved in every aspect of the business,” Swanepoel then added.