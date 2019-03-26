‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Is ‘Super Glad’ To Have Reconnected With Mother, Wants To ‘Keep It That Way’

Fans of Teen Mom 2 know that Jenelle Evans has not always had the best relationship with her mother, Barbara. Over the years, the two have not always gotten along, but on the new season of the show, the two have clearly worked on repairing their relationship. The mom of three recently revealed on Instagram that she is “super glad to have reconnected with her mother and she says she wants to “keep it that way.”

Jenelle shared a photo of Barbara holding Jenelle’s youngest child, her daughter Ensley. The photo was posted on Barbara’s birthday and as a way for Jenelle to publicly wish her mom a happy day.

Jenelle wrote, “#HappyBirthday Mom! Super glad we have reconnected and let’s keep it that way. The kids love you around.”

Viewers were introduced to both Jenelle and Barbara on Jenelle’s Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. At the time, Jenelle was pregnant with her oldest son. Her son’s father didn’t stick around and Jenelle’s mother eventually gained guardianship of Jenelle’s son. While the custody agreement has caused some tension between the two women over the years, they have been working together to make things better. Jenelle has frequent visitation with her son and often shares photos of him with his siblings.

In addition to her oldest son and young daughter, Jenelle also has another son.

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, Barbara and Jenelle have had to deal with the father of Jenelle’s oldest son reaching out to them. While he hasn’t had an active role in his son’s life for many years, he reached out to Barbara wanting to meet with his son. Both Barbara and Jenelle had concerns about the potential meeting. In the end, Barbara decided it would be best for her to travel to New York to meet with Andrew first before allowing him to meet with his son.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, though, that didn’t’ go as planned. While Barbara was ready to meet with him, he never showed up for the meeting with Barbara.

Jenelle has also shared other photos of herself with her mom on social media over the past few months, showing that they have been working on their relationship for a while. Back in January, the two women had a “girl’s weekend” and Jenelle shared a photo of them smiling to Instagram.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. Fans can catch up with new episodes on Monday nights.