‘DWTS’ Pros Sasha Farber & Emma Slater Celebrate One Year Of Marriage With Romantic Getaway

Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber celebrated their first anniversary with a sexy vacation to Cancun during their hiatus from the ABC reality competition series. Since the show will not be returning until the fall of this year, this has allowed the couple some free time to enjoy their young marriage.

The duo soaked up the sun during a romantic vacation in Cancun, Mexico, and posted photos of their getaway to Instagram. Their trip to paradise comes a year after they tied the knot on March 25, 2018.

Slater and Farber famously became engaged on live television during a Dancing With the Stars performance of the romantic Bruno Mars tune, “Just the Way You Are.” Following their dance, Farber got down on one knee and proposed, shocking Slater, the audience and the show’s viewers.

Slater posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram, along with a series of photos of the couple over the past year, including pics from their Cancun vacation.

“Marrying you was easily the best thing I’ve ever done,” Slater said.

“I can’t believe this is my life, Sasha you give me so much happiness I don’t know how to contain it all. I cherish every day because of you. I’m so lucky that our lives fit together so perfectly, we’ve created our little corner of the world and I never want to leave it.”

Farber echoed his wife’s sentiments on his own Instagram page, adding his thoughts on his takeaway after one year of wedded bliss.

Slater and Farber wed at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles, reported Us Weekly.

The couple wrote original vows for one another that were so sentimental and beautiful that guests reportedly came up to Slater and asked if she would consider songwriting due to the wordplay she used when describing the life she pictured with her husband-to-be during their wedding ceremony.

There was plenty of DWTS star power at the event. Three of the female attendants were pros on the show, including Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, and Lindsay Arnold. Derek Hough was a groomsman. The couple also included their dog Ruby as part of their nuptials.

One fun fact about the couple’s reception, reported by Us Weekly, was that all the groomsmen and bridesmaids came out to the dance floor and together performed the iconic dance from The Ike and Tina Turner Revue’s version of “Proud Mary.”

Dancing With the Stars is slated to return to ABC for a new season this fall.