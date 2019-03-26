Is Paris Hilton Joining The ‘RHOBH’ Cast? Kyle Richards Addresses Rumor On Instagram

Could her niece be added to the show?

Kyle Richards is speaking out about the recent rumor claiming her niece, socialite Paris Hilton, was planning to join her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Days after Radar Online published a now-deleted report in which a source suggested Hilton would soon be added to the cast, Richards commented on a screenshot of the article that was shared by the Bravo Over Brunch Instagram page.

“I would love this but she never said this haha,” Richards replied.

When the Inquisitr reported on the news of Hilton’s potential addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week, it was alleged that Radar Online had suggested Hilton, who is not yet a wife, was “desperate” to join her aunt on the series.

“Paris wants a million bucks — and thinks she’s worth every penny!” an insider claimed.

As fans well know, Hilton first made a name for herself as a party girl and socialite years ago and was later featured alongside fellow socialite Nicole Richie on The Simple Life. Since then, she’s been spending time working as a DJ in Europe.

Hilton is the niece of Kyle Richards and her older sister, Kim Richards, who is also featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans well know, Kim appeared in a full-time position on the series from Season 1 until Season 5 and will be featured in a guest-starring role later this season.

In 2017, after Kim Richards first walked away from her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her decision and opened up about filming the show without her for the first time.

“You know, she’s got a lot of stuff going on in her personal life,” Richards said at the time. “She, I think, didn’t want to do that … maybe it’s a little too intense, so she’s happy doing what she’s doing right now.”

As fans well know, Kim experienced substance abuse struggles throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and at one point early on in the series, Richards discussed those issues during a fight in the back of a limo.

“It is weird,” Richards continued of filming without her sister. “You know, we started it together and even though we fought, we’re sisters and I love her. It was kind of weird at first.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.