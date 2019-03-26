Carrie Underwood Reveals Just How Much Her 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah Has Grown

Carrie's eldest son Isaiah is growing up fast - and learning new words every day.

Carrie Underwood’s 4-year-old son Isaiah is growing up fast, and it sounds like his mom and dad are definitely going to have to start watching what they say around the youngster. The country superstar took to Twitter this week to reveal how much little Isaiah – who became a big brother to Jacob in back in January – has grown up as he gave her a taste of his vocabulary this week by sharing a new word he’d learned.

“My 4-year-old just told me that something is ‘unreasonable,'” Carrie wrote on Twitter on March 25, alongside a shrugging emoji. “Where does he get this stuff?”

She then followed up the tweet – which has already received more than 15,000 likes in just 18 hours – by replying to a fan that it’s just one of a few choice words the little guy has had for her recently.

“We went through the ‘actually’ phase a while back ago as well!” the “Love Wins” singer said, with a crying laughing emoji.

Another social media user then told Carrie — who The Inquisitr reported recently shared an inspiring photo of her post-baby body — that they would’ve “been slapped if I was a four year old speaking to my parents like that,” to which she replied by admitting that he wasn’t giving her an attitude, just showing off his new word skills.

“Ha ha. It wasn’t an attitude thing…he just threw it into a normal conversation,” Underwood tweeted.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CMT

But while her firstborn may not have been giving her attitude, Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, did reveal this week that the 4-year-old isn’t averse to just a little bit of mischief.

Fisher – who’s a retired NHL player – posted the most adorable photo to Instagram Stories on March 25 that showed the big brother asleep under a table after trying to do a little eavesdropping as he snuck out of bed past his bedtime.

The adorable picture showed Isaiah all cuddled up in his PJs while Underwood’s husband told his followers, “When you sneak out of bed to spy and fall asleep” with a crying laughing emoji.

The latest sweet insight into Underwood and Fisher’s family life at home with their two boys comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Fisher officially became a U.S. citizen last week.

The athlete, who was born in Ontario, Canada, confirmed via social media that he’s now officially an American as he posted a snap of himself in the courtroom waving a mini U.S. flag.

Earlier this year, Mike opened up about his new life as a father-of-two and also revealed how Isaiah has been showing off his personality more and more lately.

“I’m hoping he’s going to be a hunter. [Carrie] is definitely hoping he’s not going to be a hunter, so we’ll see. I’ve taken him skating a little bit. He seems to enjoy it,” the retired hockey player said of his son during an appearance on the Nashville Predators Official Podcast in February, adding that he’s not quite able to skate on his own yet but is learning the skills to be just like his dad.

“He never slows down for anything,” Mike then continued, just weeks after he and Carrie welcomed their second child into the world. “And he talks more than his mom and dad put together. He keeps us young for sure.”