Mandy Moore Gets Support From ‘This Is Us’ Cast As She Is Roasted At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

The 'This Is Us' star's pop star past paves the way for jokes as she receives a star on the Hollywood walk of Fame.

Mandy Moore got a Walk of Fame to remember. The This Is Us star, who first shot to fame as a pop star in 1999, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And while the event served as a “mini-reunion” with her A Walk to Remember co-star, Shane West, as previously shared by The Inquisitr, it was also a chance for Moore’s This Is Us family to honor her—and roast her.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman had some fun when it was his turn to speak about Mandy Moore at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, according to Entertainment Tonight. The NBC showrunner roasted Moore at the podium as he cheekily recited the lyrics to hers 1999 debut single, “Candy.”

“At 15 years old, Amanda Leigh Moore managed to take the word ‘Candy,’ rhyme it with ‘dandy,’ and turn it into a pop music hit. If that does not deserve a star on the Walk of Fame, I don’t know what does.”

Moore later reiterated that she didn’t write those “awful, nonsensical lyrics,” but thanked Fogelman for the sentiment.

Dan Fogelman later took to Twitter to tell fans that his “roast” of Mandy Moore got sweeter than “Candy” later on. Moore thanked her boss for both the roast and his thoughtful words.

It got sweeter at some point I swear. Congrats @TheMandyMoore – you’re the best. https://t.co/wogh0TckKJ — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) March 25, 2019

No one better than you, boss. Thanks for the roast AND the kind words, @Dan_Fogelman. ???????????? https://t.co/UIDdOvZDJH — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 25, 2019

Mandy Moore’s This Is Us co-stars showed up in full force at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Moore’s husband, Jack Pearson, on the hit NBC drama, told ET he would “always” be there for his TV wife.

“Always there to support my girl, all the time,” Ventimiglia told ET. “It’s a proud moment to be remembered in stone and brass among so many great and talented artists, you know? And not just actors, musicians and recording artists and everything, so it’s pretty cool, happy to be here.”

In addition to Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore was joined by This Is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi Watson at the ceremony as the tight-knit cast supported their “matriarch.”

This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Hannah Zeile, who play the adult and teen versions of Kate Pearson on the NBC drama, also posted messages of support for Mandy Moore as she received one of Hollywood’s biggest honors. You can see their posts to Mandy Moore below.

so incredibly happy for you @TheMandyMoore! you are a star that shines so bright ???????? https://t.co/PFaERbcV1e — Hannah Zeile (@hannahzeilexo) March 25, 2019

Mandy Moore has had quite a year. In addition to her coveted honor at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 34-year-old actress married longtime love Taylor Goldsmith in November.

This Is Us is set to wrap its third season next week on NBC.