‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Stuns In A Skin-Tight Swimsuit

Sophie showed off her body while vacationing with husband-to-be Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner headed to the sunshine this week to reveal her toned swimsuit body to the world. In new photos published by Express this week, the British star – who plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones – showed off her fun side in a checked yellow-and-black skin-tight swimsuit while vacationing in Miami with her fiancé, Joe Jonas.

The outlet shared snaps that had her soaking up the Florida sun on a yacht while smiling from ear to ear in the high-cut checked bathing suit during their float on the Miami waters.

Sophie appeared to be wearing only minimal makeup as she showed off her tattoos to the world on her right arm and right leg and appeared to be having a pretty great time in the Sunshine State while enjoying her downtime with her man.

The star had her blonde hair tied back and was also photographed hitting the water on a jet ski where she covered her yellow-and-black one-piece with a padded blue life jacket.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Turner was also spotted spending some downtime with her husband-to-be’s family, including Nick Jonas and his new wife Priyanka Chopra, on the water as they all enjoyed a sail on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

Sophie Turner highlights her slender figure in a yellow checkered swimsuit https://t.co/UoTL2frEWf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 26, 2019

Priyanka proved that the gang was all having a pretty great time on the water on Instagram, as she uploaded a selfie of the group and confirmed that she was having a “day off” with the family group.

Earlier this week, Turner was photographed in another pretty skimpy bathing suit, this time sporting a low-cut one-piece as she enjoyed some time with the Jonas Brothers stars.

Rocking an Onia swimsuit, The Inquisitr shared that the stunning British actress was photographed holding hands with her soon-to-be husband while around the pool.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Turner opened up about her relationship with Jonas in an interview with Glamour UK earlier this month, where she gushed over just how happy she is to be with her future husband.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with,” the Game of Thrones actress said in the interview, adding that Joe is a person “who loves me more than he loves himself” as well as someone “who wants to see me find my own happiness.”

“That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting,” Sophie then added.

Turner also opened up about the pretty intense media attention the couple’s romance attracts and why she actually doesn’t go out as much as she used to.

“I’m a hermit. As an actor, it’s important to be able to dissolve into a character, to maintain some sort of anonymity and it’s hard if you’re dating a Jonas brother,” Sophie told the outlet, before joking, “I think they [the paparazzi] follow Joe – I’m just the tag-along!”