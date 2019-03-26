Khloe Kardashian Goes Braless In Plunging White Blazer In Latest Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian just turned up the heat on social media with her latest Instagram post.

The reality TV star shared a throwback picture from the day she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim, where she’s seen donning the very same outfit she wore to the television show. Khloe looked strikingly stunning in the photo, which was slightly altered with a pink filter, as she gazed straight at the camera with a serious expression.

The mother-of-one went braless for the occasion, choosing to wear a white pantsuit consisting of a plunging blazer with nothing underneath and matching wide pants. At the time, she sported her long platinum blonde locks in a sleek style with a center part, contrasting with the dark roots. She also wore really lush eyelashes and opted for a nude palette in terms of her makeup, including a light nude lipstick shade for her pouty lips.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went all out when it came to her accessories, sporting a variety of statement necklaces, including a large pendant one that laid on her cleavage area, as well as large dangling earrings. While the photo garnered over 181,000 likes, Khloe decided to turn off the comments for an unknown reason.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe was recently slammed online for calling a fan who revealed she had to work overtime just to be able to afford one pair of the star’s Good American jeans “cute.” Khloe is the co-founder of the pricey denim brand, which also sells other things like workout gear and sweatshirts. One pair of jeans can set consumers back somewhere between $159 and $189, and one fan pointed that out to the 34-year-old on Twitter, explaining how many extra hours she had to work to be able to afford them.

“So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans…and I’m in love with them…catch me picking up extra shifts,” she wrote. Khloe noticed the fan’s message and replied, “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them.” And while the KUTWK star may have done so with good intentions, many deemed her insensitive for not realizing how “tone deaf” her commented sounded.

“Not to sound like a hater but this actually upsets me!! someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s ‘cute’ that ppl have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things,” one follower wrote.

With all the backlash she received, it’s possible that Khloe may just be taking a break from all social media interactions now.