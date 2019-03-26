Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Sparkly Dress And Incredible Figure While In Hong Kong

Nicole Scherzinger has shared to her fans that she is in Hong Kong as four hours ago she posted a photo of her looking stunning in a sparkly dress. She expressed in her caption that she had just got off her flight and that she was going straight to dinner.

Her sparkly outfit not only shows off how incredible her figure is, but it also reveals a leg as she fiercely stares into the camera lens. The “Right There” hitmaker has her hair tied up in a high ponytail and is owning herself in the silver outfit.

The post has been liked by over 50,000 users and is getting praised by fans in the comments section.

According to the Daily Mail, she attended a party for jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz in the outfit.

Scherzinger rose to fame when she became a member of the girl group, Eden’s Crush, who was on the reality show Popstars. Their debut album in 2001 peaked at No. 6 in the U.S. and their single “Get Over Yourself” went to No. 8 and has been certified gold. The band disbanded in 2002.

She went on to become the lead singer of the hugely successful Pussycat Dolls. Their debut album, PCD, sold over nine million copies worldwide and achieved six singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “Buttons,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.”

The album was supported by a world tour that went by the same name. It consisted of two dates in Asia and 22 in Europe. Rihanna was their support act for selected dates in Europe.

Their second studio album Doll Domination was another worldwide success and had an even bigger world tour with a total of 50 shows that went across four continents — Europe, Asia, North America, and Oceania. Lady Gaga and Ne-Yo served as support acts for certain European dates.

In 2011, Scherzinger released her debut solo album, Killer Love. It contained the U.K. No. 1 single “Don’t Hold Your Breath” and top three singles “Poison” and “Right There.” The album went gold there and peaked at No. 8. Three years later, she released her second studio album, Big Fat Lie which went top 20.

As a lead artist, Nicole has achieved five top 10 singles in the U.K.

Not only an established pop star, but she also acts. Scherzinger has appeared in the following movies — Men In Black 3, Moana, Dirty Dancing, and Ralph Breaks The Internet. She also appeared in an episode of My Wife and Kids.

On Instagram, she has over 3.7 million followers while on Twitter she has over 5.4 million. On Facebook, her page has been liked by over 7.6 million users.