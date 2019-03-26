Priyanka Chopra Shows Skin In A Bikini On A Yacht & A Jet Ski

Priyanka flaunted her amazing body in a green bikini.

Priyanka Chopra is showing off her amazing bikini body on a yacht and a jet ski with new husband Nick Jonas. The stunning 36-year-old actress flaunted some skin in new paparazzi pictures shared by Daily Mail this week as she and Nick spent some quality time on the water in the sunshine state on March 24.

The snaps showed Priyanka rocking a fun dark green two-piece bikini which included a halter neck top with a ring design across the chest. Her matching pair of bottoms were high-waisted and stretched up past her bellybutton to highlight the Isn’t It Romantic star’s tiny waist. The bottoms also matched her top with a fun ring embellishment.

Chopra kept her eyes shielded from the Florida sun with a pair of dark shades covering her eyes while she and Jonas enjoyed all the sunshine on a yacht.

But it wasn’t all sunbathing time for the loved up couple, who married back in December, as Priyanka was also busy showing off her more adventurous side during their Miami getaway.

Candid photos showed Priyanka hopping on a jet ski to speed around the ocean while wearing a pink life vest as well as relaxing alongside her man on an inflatable.

But they weren’t alone as they floated along on the water, as Nick certainly wasn’t the only Jonas Brothers star spotted in Miami.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nick was also spotted on a yacht with his famous brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas where they appeared to be filming a new music video. They also enjoyed some downtime together on a giant inflatable.

Taking to Instagram, Chopra shared three photos of the group posing on the yacht while she also admitted in the caption that she was having a pretty fun day off in Florida with her extended family.

The snaps included two fun selfies with Joe Jonas’s fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The Inquisitr also recently shared photos of Joe and Sophie showing some skin in their swimwear as they walked around a Miami pool while hand in hand.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Chopra has proudly revealed her toned body in her swimwear.

Earlier this month, the Indian actress was snapped sporting a tight black swimsuit as she headed to the beach to film scenes for her new movie, The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka posted a sunny Boomerang video with her co-stars to her Instagram page, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, which featured herself and her fellow actors having some fun with umbrellas as they posed on the sand.