Kylie Jenner Strips Down To Her Skimpy Bra In Sultry New Instagram Snap

There’s a reason why she is the queen of makeup, and Kylie Jenner sure knows how to keep her skin looking beautiful and healthy even without any products.

For someone who pretty much wears makeup for a living, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan must have some tricks up her sleeve when it comes to keeping her skin as clear and healthy as possible. And she’s definitely proud of that too. On Monday, Kylie took to Instagram to share an unusually-candid photo of her looking as natural as can be – without a hint of makeup.

The 21-year-old took a break from all her cosmetic products and looked naturally gorgeous in her new social media snap, with her famous freckles making a rare appearance too. Her gleaming skin was off-the-charts beautiful, and she kept the same vibe in terms of her outfit, wearing nothing but a comfortable and tiny white bra, which allowed for her to show off her busty assets and toned stomach.

Kylie gazed straight at the camera with the relaxed expression of someone who just recently woke up as she posed for the photo near a neatly-made bed. She rested her makeup-free face on one of her hands while she basked in the sunlight coming trough the window, and her long raven locks were mainly swept to one side, cascading down her back and shoulder in a loose, slightly messy style. The beauty mogul accessorized her casual look with four large golden bracelets, a small, delicate necklace, and a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Many of her 130 million followers praised her for the new photo, with one Instagram user writing “NATURAL FACE FOR THE WIN.” The snap also racked up over three million likes and nearly 34,000 comments in just a few hours. The shot was taken by her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, who left a comment that read, “i’m honestly the greatest photographer,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Kylie has been hanging out with other close friends of hers ever since parting ways with her former bestie, Jordyn Woods, following the cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. According to Hollywood Life, Kylie’s former BFF is “devastated” that the youngest KarJenner is still refusing to rekindle their friendship.

“Jordyn is shocked that Kylie still isn’t talking to her. Getting shut out like this has been devastating to Jordyn. She’s in agony over this. It has been very much like a death in the family for Jordyn, like losing a sister. Jordyn cried for days after moving out of Kylie’s, and she’s still very emotional about it,” a source said.