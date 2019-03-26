Maluma Poses In Double Denim In Front Of Yellow Flashy Car

Latin singer Maluma has posted on Instagram a flashy photo of him in front of a bright yellow car while owning a double denim look.

The Colombian star is known for his fashion as his Instagram page is filled with different looks. From sporty to casual, to smart, Maluma is admired by many for his trendsetting fashion. His double denim post achieved over 545,000 likes within 12 hours.

In 2012, he released his debut album, Magia. Three years later, his second studio album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, entered him into worldwide stardom. His third album, F.A.M.E. cemented his status and won him his first Latin Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album. That same year he won Social Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and at the MTV Video Music Awards he was nominated for Best Latin for two of his songs –“Chantaje” featuring Shakira, and “Felices los 4.”

Maluma plans on releasing his fourth studio album, 11:11 later this year sometime.

He recently told E! News he had been working on new music with Madonna. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said he hopes she decides to release some of it in the future for the world to hear.

Madonna’s last studio album Rebel Heart was released in March 2015. She plans to release her 14th album later this year which Maluma is rumored to feature on. However, she might appear on his fifth studio album.

Throughout his career, Maluma has collaborated with many familiar names — Fifth Harmony, Shakira, Marc Anthony, Jason Derulo, Anitta, and Becky G to name a few.

His collaboration with Shakira, “Chantaje,” in 2o16 became a huge hit. It topped the U.S. Hot Latin Songs chart and peaked at No. 51 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It went platinum in Belgium, Canada, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland, gold in Germany, diamond in France, three times platinum in Italy, five times platinum in Spain and 16x platinum in U.S. Latin. Its music video has achieved over 2.5 billion views on YouTube. The single was taken from Shakira’s 11th studio album, El Dorado, which contained another song with Maluma titled “Trap” which served as the fourth single for the campaign.

In 2018, the pair teamed up again on the single “Clandestino” which has gone double platinum in Spain.

On Instagram, Maluma has over 40.6 million followers. On Facebook, his official page has been liked by over 23 million users, while his Twitter account is followed by over 5.75 million.