‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, March 7: Ridge Asks Sally To Stay

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 26 state that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have an unexpected request for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It appears as if the dressmaker knows that the redhead is extremely talented and does not want her to leave Forrester Creations, per Highlight Hollywood.

Not too long ago, Sally and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) were relaxing in bed after making love. Sally was extremely upset after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) lost their baby. Wyatt suggested that instead of venting about how unfair life is, she should take up her pencil and make some sketches. Sally followed his advice and soon produced an entire athletic wear line.

She showed her line to Hope who was impressed with her work. But it seemed as if nothing would come from her sketches, even after she hinted that she would like Thorne Forrester’s (Ingo Rademacher) job after he left. At the time, Eric Forrester (John McCook) promised that he would speak to upper management about the position that had just been left vacant.

Sally then got a better offer from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Wyatt went to bat for his girlfriend. He told his father that the only way he would return to Spencer Publications was if he rebooted Spectra Fashions. Bill agreed and told them that Sally would head Spencer Fashions.

Now it seems as if the athletic wear sketches finally reached Ridge’s desk. Ridge will be so impressed by Sally’s work that he will call her in. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Eric, Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also be present at the meeting. The dressmaker will then make Sally the offer of a lifetime. It seems as if he will ask her to be the head designer for the illustrious fashion house.

“Stay here think about the offer,” Ridge tells Sally. Sally will be stunned. Finally, she will get the recognition she rightfully deserves. She is being offered her dream job and all the security that comes with such a prestigious position.

However, Sally will tell Ridge that she needs to first discuss the offer with Wyatt. She knows that Wyatt put everything on the line for her sake. She needs to discuss her options with him before she makes any commitment. As it is, Bill has been slow to implement her dream of having her own fashion house.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.