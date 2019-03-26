Watch Malta Vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

After barely getting by Norway in their UEFA Euro 2020 opening qualifier, Spain now face Malta, a team against which they have never lost or even drawn.

After barely squeaking by Norway in the opener of their 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign, thanks to a penalty kick by Sergio Ramos — as the BBC reported — Spain now hope to get their qualifying round underway for real when they take on a team that has never beaten them in seven matches going back to 1963. But for Malta, who played host to the 2010 FIFA World Cup winners, the game is quickly shaping up as one of the biggest in the Mediterranean archipelago’s sporting history. A record crowd is expected, after Malta grabbed a 2-1 win over Faroe Islands on Saturday, as Spain arrive for the game that will live stream on Tuesday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 17,000-seat Ta' Qali, Stadium Nazzjonali, that is, the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, Attard, Malta, on Tuesday, March 26. In Spain, which lies in the same time zone as Malta, the live stream will also begin at 8:45 p.m.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. And in the United Kingdom, the Group F showdown gets started at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

The Faroe Islands victory was Malta’s first-ever international win at home, according to the Lovin’ Malta site. With only 17,000 seats in the National Stadium, Malta hopes to break the record set by the team’s 2007 2-2 draw against Turkey, per Sky Sports, when an overflow crowd of 8,000 crammed in to watch the game.

Spain and Malta have not played against each other in any competition or friendly match since 1997, per the 11v11 database. But in seven matches from 1963 to 1997, Spain have been winners every time, outscoring the Falcons by a total of 36-3.

Spain Manager Luis Enrique says that his team’s struggle to score goals is a non-issue. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

