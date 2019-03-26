‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T. Has A Brain Tumor

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. has a brain tumor, and there’s a genuine chance it has affected his behavior.

When J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) returned the last time, viewers noticed that his behavior was radically different than he had been in the past. In fact, many fans felt that former head writer and executive producer Mal Young had ruined the character. However, now there’s at least a small possibility that J.T. may be redeemed even after all that has happened this past year.

J.T. returned to Genoa City, and he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) got back together. However, he was actually there at Paul’s (Doug Davidson) request because he was investigating Victor (Eric Braeden). Also, he began abusing Victoria, which was absolutely shocking.

According to She Knows Soaps, J.T. survived the almost a year since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hit him with the fireplace poker that fateful night at Victoria’s house. Now, Nate (Brooks Darnell) confirms that J.T. had a brain tumor. At the hospital, J.T. undergoes surgery to remove it. Nate even tells Victoria that the tumor could account for J.T.’s unusual and uncharacteristic behavior all this time, which is quite the shock, but it’s been a stressful year for Victoria, so perhaps this knowledge will help her recover.

Just when you thought he was gone….he’s baaaack! #YR pic.twitter.com/6BrqemE6CN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2019

What’s more, Victoria visits J.T. at the hospital, and he apologizes to her after all that’s happened. Despite his recent brain surgery, J.T. can remember everything he did to Victoria as well as what transpired over the past year, and he admits that he wishes they’d also cut that part out of his brain during the surgery. J.T. asks for forgiveness, and Victoria says she can forgive him, but that she can never forget what he did to her, brain tumor or not. However, no matter what else, they’re both Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) parents, and Victoria will never hate J.T. because of that.

Unfortunately, even though J.T. has been through a traumatic ordeal, he is still wanted for attempting to kill Victor, and he could certainly end up serving time for his crimes even though he wasn’t himself when he committed them. No matter what the outcome, J.T. believes he deserves it for the things he did. However, Paul loves J.T., so Christine (Lauralee Bell) seems to think that maybe things will work out for him in the end.

There’s a chance for redemption now, but it does not seem like J.T. and Victoria will pick up where they left off before everything went south.