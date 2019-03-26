UFC’s Tony Ferguson Described As Violent, Paranoid, And Delusional

Ferguson's wife was afraid somebody might get hurt the last time she called the police.

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson has had the police called to his home several times since the start of the year. His recent behavior has his wife, Christina Ferguson, worried about his well-being and the safety of their entire family. Cristina claims that Tony has been physical with her, destroyed their house several times, and even abducted their son. Cristina has since filed legal paperwork about her concerns, and she wants to make sure Tony receives help so their family stays safe.

“[Tony has been] acting violent, paranoid and delusional for the past several months… [He] needs help,” Cristina said in recently filed court documents, according to TMZ.

Cristina admitted that Tony has, for several years, displayed a somewhat disturbing pattern of behavior that’s worsened over the past two years. Starting in 2017, Cristina says Tony began experiencing manic episodes that inspire him to wreck items in their home. When Tony starts destroying their belongings, he usually claims he is looking for hidden cameras or tracking devices. She has taken pictures of these incidents.

On other occasions, Tony has said incredibly disturbing things. For example, he has called their 2-year-old son Jesus Christ and labeled himself the “second” Jesus Christ.” Tony has also called Cristina a witch. Cristina says Tony pushed her in January 2018, and on March 7, 2019, he abducted their son.

Cristina feels that Tony’s disturbing behavior means he has a mental illness that creates his manic and delusional episodes. While she has attempted to get help for Tony, he does not seem to be showing signs of improvement.

“[His] erratic behavior is getting worse and more frightening. I am afraid that during one of [his] episodes [he] will kill me, our son and/or himself,” Cristina said, according to TMZ.

To protect herself and the couple’s young son, Cristina sought out a domestic violence restraining order against Tony, and a judge granted her request. According to the order, Tony now has to stay 100 yards away from Cristina, the couple’s son, and Cristina’s family members. The judge also gave Cristina temporary sole physical and legal custody of their son.

“The current legal proceedings are part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible husband and father, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter,” Cristina said in a statement, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, one of Cristina’s 911 calls, made on February 16, was released to the media. Cristina handled the call well, making sure neither Tony nor any of the cops got hurt during the altercation. While it’s obvious Cristina loves her husband, it is also clear that he needs help.

However, there is some good news to report about Tony. He announced on his social media last week that he is now seeing a psychologist and seeking help.