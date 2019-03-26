‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Season: Maisie Williams Confirms Arya And Sansa Stark Maintain United Front

She also admits that she had to binge on Season 1 ahead of her role in Season 8.

The Stark girls have a history of not seeing eye to eye. Arya (Maisie Williams) is a typical tomboy who has spent most of her time trudging across Westeros. Sansa (Sophie Turner), on the other hand, is a typical medieval maiden. But, now as the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones approaches, the sisters will certainly maintain a united front.

In Season 1 of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Arya and Sansa Stark wound up in King’s Landing thanks to their father’s promotion to Hand of the King. This didn’t end well for Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and Arya ended up on the run, with many assuming she was dead. Sansa, who was betrothed to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), remained in King’s Landing until much further on in Game of Thrones. Ultimately, though, the pair were not reunited until Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Both sisters had matured greatly and could look beyond their childhood squabbles in Season 1 of Game of Thrones. As a result of this, they worked together to see Lord Baelish (Aidan Gillen) murdered for collisions occurring throughout previous seasons of Game of Thrones.

Now, Maisie Williams has spoken to Entertainment Weekly about Arya’s role in the final season of Game of Thrones.

“After reading the scripts I went back and watched Season 1 again because so much of it refers back to that season,” Williams reveals to EW.

“There are so many scenes that will look similar. And also I watched just to remind myself of the arc I’ve taken already. I wanted Arya to go full circle and try for some kind of normalcy like when she was younger.”

HBO

Maisie also opened up about Arya and Sansa maintaining their unity in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. This will also include them having to sometimes stand up against Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

“This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon. It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie. Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required.”

And this is considered somewhat unique when it comes to characters involved with Sansa Stark, according to Maisie Williams.

“It’s not often you see a character siding with Sansa who’s not manipulating her,” she said.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, or its subsequent episodes, has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length of time for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.