Leah Messer Reveals If She And Jeremy Calvert Are Back Together After The Two Start Tweeting To Each Other

Are Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert back together? The one-time married couple has sparked rumors that a romance between them is heating up after Leah’s split with her boyfriend. The rumors were fueled after the former couple exchanged some tweets on Twitter.

After a preview for Monday nights episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Jenelle Evans setting fire to a gift from Kailyn Lowry, Leah tweeted to Kail asking her to send some stuff to “set on fire.” After that, Leah tweeted something similar, but this time she included Jeremy in the tweet.

“@jcalvert505 Kail will send us some stuff for a fire,” Leah wrote on Twitter.

Jeremy replied to Leah, but instead of words, he only used emojis in his tweet.

While the tweets weren’t exactly flirty, fans had their curiosity piqued. When one fan asked Leah if she and Jeremy had rekindled their romance, she had a pretty straightforward and simple answer.

“Nope,” was all Leah wrote on Twitter.

Although Leah and Jeremy may not be back together as a couple, they have been doing an awesome job at co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter, Addie, together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Addie was recently in the hospital after falling ill. Most Teen Mom 2 fans know that Jeremy has a job that often takes him out of town for long periods of time. However, after he found out that Addie was sick, he was able to make it back to town to be there for her. It was revealed that Addie actually has mono.

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, viewers met Leah’s boyfriend Jason Jordan. Some fans were shocked to learn that Jason was actually over a decade older than the mom of three. However, the fact that she has three kids may be one of the reasons that Leah decided to date someone older. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah opened up about why she wasn’t dating someone her age on a Season 9 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“If I date someone my age, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

Although things seemed to be going well between Leah and Jason, it was revealed that they recently split up. While Leah hasn’t addressed the story head-on, she did share a quote on Instagram about “everything happening for a reason.” While it appears she may no longer be with Jason, she isn’t back together with her ex-husband either.

Fans can catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.