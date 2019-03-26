Kailyn Lowry Reveals How Much She Has Done For Jenelle Evans In The Past On New ‘Teen Mom 2’

On a new episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Jenelle Evans set a gift from her cast mate Kailyn Lowry on fire. The video was originally posted to Jenelle’s social media account back in December, but is now being shown on the reality television show. While Kailyn responded to the video when it was originally posted, according to Us Weekly, Kail opened up on the new Teen Mom 2 episode about her past friendship with Jenelle and revealed how much she had done for her over the years.

Talking to her friend Becky, Kailyn explained, “For her to act like this — I’ve done a lot for her over the years. I really stuck up for her the most out of everyone in the beginning.”

Kailyn and Jenelle were both on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. From there, both were picked, along with Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, to continue sharing their stories on Teen Mom 2.

Kail continued, “I bailed her out of jail. I called out of work one year, one day when she was strung out on drugs and I drove to Jersey, picked her up and took her to the airport because she was strung out on f—king heroin or who the f—k knows.”

Although Kailyn and Jenelle aren’t getting along now, it sounds like at one time they were good friends. Despite however strong their friendship may have been at one time, the two women have been feuding and it doesn’t appear that there is any end in sight. Kailyn even revealed that she doesn’t want to attend the Teen Mom 2 reunion if Jenelle and Jenelle’s husband will be there.

Meanwhile, Jenelle explained to her producer why she decided to set the gift on fire. According to Jenelle, it was because her former friend “didn’t reach out to her first.” However, after the show, Kailyn disputed that claim on Twitter, claiming that she had, in fact, tried to reach out to Jenelle.

“I didn’t watch tonight but let’s just be clear I absolutely reached out to Jenelle not only in text but on twitter as well to no avail.”

Kailyn also revealed on the new episode that Jenelle’s gift burning actually helped Kail’s haircare business. When Jenelle originally posted the video, Kailyn decided to use it to her advantage and offered a discount code on her hair products. The code she used was “lit” in light of that fact that her costar had just lit the hair products on fire. Kailyn revealed that after Jenelle’s video, she made $10,000 in sales.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Jenelle and Kailyn.