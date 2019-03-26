Marvel Fans Have Forgiven Star-Lord As ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Wouldn’t Exist Without His Mistake

By now, every Marvel fan has seen Avengers:Infinity War, so I feel confident not having to warn of spoilers.

In April 2018, arguably the biggest crossover in cinematic history blasted into theaters as superheroes from all across the universe came together in Avengers: Infinity War to fight Thanos, the mad Titan who believes half of all living creatures needs to be erased in order to ensurer survival of the rest.

But during the film, Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, made a mistake that allowed Thanos to complete his mission of collecting the infinity stones in order to dust half the population. Despite anger and hatred aimed in Star-Lord’s direction, Comic Book is reporting that Marvel fans have started to mellow to the character after coming to an important realization: the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Endgame would not exist without that mistake by Star-Lord.

When some of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy landed on the ruins of the planet Titan, along with Iron Man (AKA Tony Stark, AKA Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (AKA Peter Parker, AKA Tom Holland), and Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), they were greeted by Thanos after having collected the soul stone.

Unfortunately, in order to retrieve that particular stone, Thanos was forced to kill his daughter, Gamora, who Star-Lord loves. While the rest of the superheroes battled to remove the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos’ hand, Star-Lord was more preoccupied with trying to find out what had happened to her than actually defeating the Titan.

The result was Thanos being able to overpower them, keep the Gauntlet, and ultimately wipe out half the universe.

It was a Reddit user that pointed out that without Star-Lord allowing Thanos to defeat them on Titan, which led to him being able to complete his mission of collecting all the infinity stones, there wouldn’t be another Avengers movie. If Thanos had been defeated on Titan, the movie might well have ended right there, halfway through the actual end-product, and there wouldn’t be a second part to the film.

u/GenuineDonger posted a photo to make their point, in the form of a funny meme that is regrettably hard to argue with.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this film is the last of the Infinity Saga, with many of the heroes we have grown to love over the past decade saying their final farewell in Endgame to lead the way for an entirely new and different Marvel Cinematic Universe to take its place with the next phase of films.

So, in all fairness, had Star-Lord not lost his cool against Thanos, we would probably have had to say goodbye to our favorite superheroes a year ago already.