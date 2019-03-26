Jason Momoa’s Apple TV+ Original Series ‘See’ Is About A World Without Sight

As part of the massive Apple services event, the company revealed its plans for streaming content, and one of the shows announced was See, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, as reported by CNET. The stars came on stage at the Apple event and announced plans for the series by cleverly involving the audience present at the event as well.

See is an original TV drama from Apple’s streaming platform now known as Apple TV+. The show has been ordered for one season and has recently completed production in 2018, as per Momoa’s Instagram. As Momoa and Woodard took the stage, Momoa was noticeably excited, unable to restrain himself. The star then asked for audience participation in closing their eyes, as he described a world without sight. The sound effects of nature and background noise increased, as Momoa narrated imagining how the audience would survive without sight. The bit was done with the intention to tie into the synopsis of the series, which imagines a post-apocalyptic future where sight is no longer one of the senses.

Woodard expands on the premise of See, describing it as a world where centuries have passed, and society has taken on innovative means of survival and inhabiting with one another, despite the loss of a crucial human sense. It’s a series that, for all intents and purposes, sounds like it will be treating the post-apocalyptic genre in a completely different manner.

Actors Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard speak during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. Michael Short / Getty Images

The series will be written and produced by Steven Knight, writer of such films as Eastern Promises and director of the more recent film Serenity. Knight has much experience with television as well, having worked on shows such as Taboo and Peaky Blinders, as per his IMDb page. See will be co-written by Francis Lawrence, who has the most experience with post-apocalyptic stories, having directed the last three Hunger Games films, as well the Will Smith-starring I Am Legend.

When discussing the series, Francis Lawrence reveals the experience of creating a show for Apple, versus the other leading streaming content providers currently available today, in a Collider report.

“It’s a really unique story and really imaginative; it’s very visual which will be fun. It will be different for me and very different in the landscape of television. But I think it just being Apple there will be noise when it happens. The shows that kick that off will pop in a way that a new show on Amazon might not.”

See has no release date as of yet, but may presumably debut once Apple TV+ is launched in the fall.