‘Southern Charm’ Season 6 Delayed Over Thomas Ravenel’s Legal Woes

Ravenel is trying to get a judge to prevent Bravo from talking about the custody case on the show.

Fans of Southern Charm have noticed that Bravo has not announced a premiere date or released a trailer and want to know why. And when the season does launch, will they learn more about terminated star Thomas Ravenel’s legal woes?

The answer according to Monsters & Critics is that it’s Ravenel’s legal situation, which is tying things up, and while he can’t stop the cast on the show from discussing his criminal case, he has filed a request with a judge to stop everyone on Southern Charm from discussing the custody case on camera. While Bravo is confident that Ravenel won’t prevail, they are holding off the debut of the trailer or the season before the judge makes his decision.

If for some reason the judge rules that nobody on Southern Charm can talk about Ravenel’s risk of losing custody, then Bravo has a lot of editing to do to stop the cast from discussing what is going on with the former castmate. Filming has been completed for months, and so the network is looking at a lot of postproduction work if they need to remove all mention of the custody case, and possibly the Ravenel children.

New post: Thomas Ravenel Claims That Being On Southern Charm Was The Worst Mistake Of His Life https://t.co/8lNkowFxgL — Reality Tea (@Realitytea) March 25, 2019

But Thomas also wants his ex, Kathryn Dennis, gagged, saying that she shouldn’t “profit” from his reversal of fortune.

“I do not believe Kathryn and Bravo should profit from this litigation and from the pain and suffering it has caused me and will inevitably cause our children. Sealing this case will do no good if Bravo and Kathryn are allowed to discuss this litigation on TV or social media.”

Ravenel says he’s concerned that Dennis will do to him what he did to her when she risked losing custody of the children, but Kathryn’s Instagram has been all about the kids, her business ventures, and her new man, musician Hunter Price.

Meanwhile, Ravenel also believes that there is some conspiracy in his custody case involving Dennis and Patricia Altschul, and she has been subpoenaed for a deposition this week.

For now, the only date that is on the calendar is July 5, which is the first day of Nanny Dawn’s civil suit against Thomas Ravenel in her sexual assault case, says The Inquisitr. Holding up the actual criminal trial is on Ravenel, who has been given to take a plea deal before the prosecutor raises the charges to first-degree assault, which is a felony in South Carolina.

The judge could make a decision this week about whether or not to gag Kathryn Dennis and Bravo in the custody case.