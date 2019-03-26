Sofia Richie Sizzles In Tiny Blue Bikini During Beach Vacation With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is getting a jump start on her tan for the upcoming summer season. The 20-year-old certainly turned up the heat this weekend when she slipped into a skimpy bikini while vacationing with her beau Scott Disick that left very little to the imagination.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia and Scott have been enjoying some relaxation time in Santa Barbara, and on Sunday, March 24, the couple took some time to soak up the sun at the beachfront property they rented out.

Sofia was photographed rocking a barely-there light blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The brunette bombshell sizzled in a tiny triangle style top that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, while also exposing the stunner’s enviably flat midsection and toned abs.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of Sofia’s two-piece swimwear did way more showing than covering up, and put her curves fully on display. The model tied the thin string waist band of the revealing number high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, and exposed nearly all of her curvaceous backside thanks to the cheeky cut of the piece.

Sofia accessorized her beach day ensemble with a dainty cross necklace and a pair of chic polarized cat-eye sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s golden rays, and wore her brunette hair down in loose, beachy waves. Scott lounged outside with his girl as well, opting for a simple black T-shirt and board shorts for his time in the sun.

Sofia Richie strips down to her bikini with Scott Disick https://t.co/SrxCGkphI6 via @DailyMailCeleb — starmargarita (@142Countries) March 26, 2019

The Daily Mail also noted that the couple later stepped outside again to enjoy a delicious lunch together that consisted of salad, fries, and smoothies.

Scott also offered a glimpse at the couple’s breathtaking ocean view with a snap shared to his Instagram account on Sunday. The 35-year-old posed outside with the picturesque view of the beach behind him as he promoted his clothing brand, Talentless.

While there were rumors of tension between the couple and Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian early on in their relationship, it seems that all traces of tension between the three has disappeared.

In December of 2018, Scott shared another Instagram photo of him vacationing with Sofia and Kourtney, and Sofia is even reportedly shopping around for the perfect gift for the mother of Scott’s three children.

“At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life earlier this month. “Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family.”