Jordyn Woods Sports A Curve-Hugging Glittery Dress And Leather Jacket For A Night On The Town

Jordyn Woods is pulling all the stops during her time in London.

The 21-year-old model snapped a few photos of herself and posted them on her Instagram account. According to E! News, she went for a high fashion look, rocking a House of CB dress, a Sami Miro vintage jacket, and a pair of strapping stilettos designed by Tom Ford. To finish off the look, she is sporting a $2,300 Louis Vuitton purse to match. She shared a series of photos of herself wearing the ensemble on Instagram with her 9.6 million followers, who praised the look.

“You looking 100% better than when you were with the Kardashians,” one follower wrote.

“YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL JORDYN,” another follower wrote, followed by heart emojis.

Woods is reportedly in London to promote her collection Jordyn Woods X Eylure Lashes. The lash company will reportedly have an exclusive release in U.K. retailer Superdrug. The Inquisitr previously reported that the athleisure designer currently has deals in both London and Dubai that are in the works. The model is also working on a music video for YouTube star Justin Roberts’ video “Way Too Much.”

The Life of Kylie alum also made her first appearance since she was the in the middle of a cheating scandal between Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner joined Roberts for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. She was seen laughing and having a good time at the restaurant as paparazzi snapped away, per E!

“Jordyn caused a huge scene [with photographers] when she entered the restaurant and was immediately escorted to her table in the back,” a source told E! News. “She was with a group of about six people, mostly males, her mom and her agent.”

The source also described the dinner as “mellow” and said the brand influencer and her team had vegan ice cream and chocolate pizza. Woods even posted photos from the night on her Instagram page.

While Woods’ career is seemingly flourishing, she is reportedly still exiled from the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Woods apologized to the Good American designer earlier this month when she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. She said Thompson kissed her at a party in his Los Angeles home, and she neglected to tell Kardashian at the time out of fear. While Kardashian blamed Woods for ending her relationship with Thompson, she later recanted on Twitter, stating Woods “is not to be blamed,” per People.