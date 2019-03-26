Trump Vows Payback Against Certain Democrats After Mueller Report

“Those people will certainly be looked at," he vowed.

While speaking in the Oval Office on Monday, Donald Trump called out Democrats for their behavior during the Mueller investigation, saying they had committed treason and would be “looked at.” According to the Chicago Tribune, the president also said he would welcome the release of the full Mueller report.

Commenting on the end of the Mueller report, which has resulted in several of Trump’s allies to claim that the president has been completely exonerated of any wrongdoing, despite a statement to the contrary in the report itself, Trump said without naming names that he would be looking into individuals who he felt had done some “evil” things.

“We can never let this happen to another president again. There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things — I would say treasonous things against our country,” Trump said. “Those people will certainly be looked at. I’ve been looking at them for a long time.”

While the president declined to name names, his son Donald Trump Jr. called out Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California. Nancy Pelosi defended Schiff, saying that he did his job and would remain in his role as House Intelligence Committee Chairman. Sarah Sanders also hit the morning talk shows in order to call out Democratic leaders and the media for bringing attention to the Mueller report.

“Democrats and the media perpetuated that lie day in and day out and breathlessly covered every second of negative attention that they thought would be the one moment that would bring this president down,” she said, according to The Hill. “They were wrong in 2016 when he beat them and they’ve been wrong every day since about this president.”

Attorney General William Barr released a statement on Sunday saying that the Mueller report cleared the president of collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russian agents. He also stated that the investigation found no obstruction of justice, though the report clearly stated that it could make no conclusion on the question of obstruction. Absent that clarity, Barr stepped in to make the conclusion, angering some Democrats, with some people calling him out for attempting to gaslight Americans, as The Inquisitr reported.

Mueller's report did not conclude Trump obstructed justice but 'also did not exonerate him,' Justice Dept. officials say https://t.co/QwKZgu8xsn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2019

Another member of the House Judiciary Committee, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, said that he is not willing to accept Barr’s summary as the final word and demanded that the full report be released. If it isn’t, he said that he plans to begin the subpoena process to obtain it.