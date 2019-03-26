‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale, Episode 16 Preview: As The Storm Approaches, Carol Discusses Lydia

With a fierce storm approaching in the Season 9 finale of 'The Walking Dead,' the communities must prepare.

The penultimate episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9 saw many characters lose their lives at the hands of the Whisperers. Now, a massive storm front is being hinted at for the finale episode. So, how will these events affect what happens in next Sunday’s episode?

AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 16, titled “The Storm.”

“In the aftermath of an overwhelming loss, the communities must brave a ferocious blizzard; as one group deals with an enemy from within, another is forced to make a life or death decision.”

Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 9 will deal with the effects of the encroaching winter. A blizzard is threatening and the communities will have to deal with this act of nature. As the synopsis suggests, the communities will face their own challenges heading into the storm.

Skybound has released a trailer for the Season 9 finale episode of The Walking Dead. In the clip, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) are discussing Lydia (Cassady McClincy). Henry (Matt Lintz) was besotted with Lydia and was the main reason she ended up being taken away from the Whisperers and joined Alexandria and the other communities. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, this led to his death at the hands of Alpha (Samantha Morton) in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead.

Gene Page / AMC

In the conversation, Carol discusses the impact of Lydia on her life. As The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang pointed out to Entertainment Weekly, the loss of Henry to the Whisperers will have a long-term impact on Carol as The Walking Dead continues.

“It’s gonna have a huge impact on Carol moving forward,” Kang explained.

“We’ll start to see some of that impact in the finale episode, and where her head is at and what she winds up doing. Of course, she’s got strong feelings about Alpha and the Whisperers.”

In addition to Carol’s turmoil, the approaching storm is discussed further as the community is seen traveling across the cold landscape.

You can view the Episode 16 trailer for The Walking Dead Season 9 finale below.

AMC has released some promotional stills for Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 9 via Entertainment Weekly. The images show familiar characters in the bleak landscape of the approaching storm. In addition, it appears that some members of Alexandria end up in some sort of cabin. Among the Alexandrians is Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). As yet, no details of this part of the storyline have been released by AMC.

You can view the images for Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale, Episode 16 Preview: As The Storm Approaches, Carol Discusses Lydia – The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 16 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, RJ

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Negan

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Magna, Yumiko

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Lydia

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Lydia, Carol

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, King Ezekiel

– The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 16 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Daryl Dixon

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Eugene Porter

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Father Gabriel, Saddiq, Rosita

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Father Gabriel

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Jerry, Carol, Ezekiel, Michonne, Daryl

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Judith

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Daryl Dixon, King Ezekiel

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Daryl Dixon, crossbow

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Daryl Dixon, Alden, Aaron, Jerry, King Ezekiel

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 16, The Storm, Alden, Aaron, Jerry

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 16 of Season 9 on Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.