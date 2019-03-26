Travis Scott ‘Hurt’ Over Cheating Rumors, Will Do ‘Anything’ To Reassure Kylie Jenner, Per ‘HL’

Two days after TMZ‘s report that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are planning a vacation to “mend” their relationship, there’s fresh news. As per Hollywood Life, Travis is “hurt” by the recent drama that now puts his and Kylie Jenner’s names alongside “relationship issues” headlines. The media outlet reports that Kylie had accused Travis of cheating some weeks ago.

The source speaking to Hollywood Life paints the Astroworld rapper in a sensitive light.

“Travis feels hurt that he and Kylie are having issues in their relationship which is why he’s willing to do anything and everything to make her feel confident in him and their family again.”

On March 23, Hollywood Life was reporting a “tropical” destination as the seeming solution to healing Travis and Kylie’s relationship. Stormi is set to join them. While no planes have been boarded (and no confirmation has been made by Kylie or Travis), the media outlet’s update now focuses on what appears to be delicate emotions.

Cheating scandals have hit this family hard in 2019. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson remain front-page news following Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk admission – yes, she did “kiss” Tristan Thompson. With an initial “liar” reaction from Khloe, as per Elle, the cheating spotlight is now on Khloe’s younger sister Kylie and her beau.

Kylie has previously slammed notions that her boyfriend of nearly two years has been unfaithful, MSN reports. In December 2018, photos of Travis “cheating” were deemed “fake” by the youngest Kardashian-Jenner. The deleted social media comment nonetheless voiced Kylie’s views.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family”

This won’t be the first beachfront vacation for Stormi. This Instagram picture posted to Kylie’s account came before the Jordyn Woods headlines, although it definitely gave fans an insight into the level of luxury this mogul expects.

Given that Jordyn has not been spotted with Kylie since the February 2019 scandal, it seems unlikely that Kylie’s “BFF” will be invited on this trip.

“He has a break coming up soon so they plan to spend more time together and Travis would like to do something romantic with Kylie. She loves the beach and water so that’s probably what they’ll do — romantic and tropical.”

Hollywood Life continues to report what appears to be a dedicated effort on Travis’ part to calm waters. With a “busy schedule” that Kylie is said to “respect,” it seems that a beach break is exactly what this power couple needs.