Michael Madsen Arrested For DUI After Wrecking His SUV

Madsen's attorney claims Madsen's prescription medication may be to blame.

Michael Madsen, who is famous for acting in several of Quentin Tarantino’s films, found himself behind bars late on Sunday. Madsen was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station on March 24 in Malibu and accused of a misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, according to TMZ. Sixty-one-year-old Madsen was arrested and taken to jail at about 8:30 p.m. and his bail was set at $15,000. Madsen was allowed to leave at 1 a.m. on Monday morning.

Madsen was out driving his Land Rover late on Sunday when he crashed into a pole. Initially, Madsen’s blood-alcohol level was not released, but since his arrest, police reported it was at a level of 0.10 percent. That means he was over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

“We are waiting for the blood report but we suspect that his accident was caused by side effects to medication that he was taking under a doctor’s care,” Perry Wander, Madsen’s attorney, said, according to The Blast.

“It works better when taken at night before bed and he took it earlier. Modifying the timing of drugs to achieve the greatest benefit with the lowest risk of unpleasant side effects is called drug chronotherapy.”

If charges are filed against Madsen for his DUI arrest on Sunday, then Wander says Madsen will use the medical condition and prescription medication factors to defend himself.

Madsen is no stranger to legal issues and has been arrested before for a few different reasons, including a previous DUI. In 2012, he was arrested because, once again, the police suspected he was intoxicated while driving. During that incident, Madsen was cruising on Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway when he was pulled over by police and taken into custody. Madsen then was taken for an overnight stay in the hospital because of a medical condition that was kept private and has never been disclosed, according to the LA Times.

Madsen’s field sobriety test during his 2012 arrest said the actor had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 percent, which is nearly triple the legal limit. When Madsen was taken in that evening and then brought to the hospital, Madsen’s attorney stated that Madsen was on prescription medication for his condition. Regardless, Madsen still had to face the consequences of his DUI arrest. He was initially ordered to attend AA meetings while he was on probation, but he never went. As a result, the court ordered him to attend court-ordered rehab for 30 days in 2013.

Also, in 2012, Madsen was arrested for an unrelated incident. The actor wound up in a fight with his son. However, after the altercation, Madsen was never prosecuted because there was not enough evidence to convict him.