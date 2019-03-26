Solange Knowles Jams To Ariana Grande In Her Latest Instagram Video

Solange Knowles reportedly spends her leisure time twerking to Ariana Grande.

The “Cranes In The Sky” singer, 32, shared video footage from her life off stage. According to E! News, one of the behind-the-scenes clips showed Knowles in a bikini dancing to Grande’s song, “Sweetener”. As her friend slaps her booty, the “Rise” singer decides to sing-along to the 25-year-old songstress’ lyrics and lets her long hair flow in the wind.

The singer’s post received 14,000 retweets and almost 55,000 likes from both her and Grande’s fans. The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer also saw Knowles’ posts and wrote “sunshine” under her reposted video. Grande also reportedly told Knowles “I Love You.”

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” songstress also shared more behind-the-scenes footage she took while working on her album When I Get Home, which released earlier this month. The album is the first project she’s released since her 2016 album A Seat At The Table, which one the singer-songwriter her first Grammy. She opened up about the process of creating the new album with her 4.1 million Twitter followers.

“I tried to do the work that would simply bring me the most joy,” she tweeted. That would make me confront the things I am most afraid of to reinforce those things until I really believed them to realize time & space are big mysterious and I can only align on my own still got further to gooo.”

Knowles’ nod to Grande comes just one week after she kicked off her Sweetener World Tour. The tour began in Albany and will reportedly keep the “Bang Bang” singer on the road until October. According to Elle, she also celebrated a milestone by becoming the first female musical artist to have three albums with over 2 billion streams in music streaming app Spotify. The report was tweeted by Chart Data on Saturday.

“@ArianaGrande becomes the first female artist to have three albums with over 2 billion streams in Spotify history (“My Everything”, “Dangerous Woman” and “thank u, next”).

The singer quoted the tweet with “f–k is going on?” The milestone comes just 12 years after the singer and actress landed her first Broadway role in 13. Shortly after, Grande went on to play Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s TV series Victorious. Since taking on music full time, she has reportedly received four Number 1 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart. All 12 of the tracks on her album, Thank U, Next landed a spot on the Hot 100 chart.