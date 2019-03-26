‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Here’s How The Episode 15 Deaths Compares To The Comics

Ten characters from 'The Walking Dead' ended up with their heads on spikes, but, did it happen this way in the comics?

Episode 15 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9 was a shocking episode that revealed the deaths of 10 known members of the communities as well as two newly introduced characters. But, was this the way the events unfolded in the comic books on which the TV series based?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 15 (titled “The Calm Before”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The penultimate episode for Season 9 of The Walking Dead revealed the horrific deaths of ten characters. These deaths resulted from a conflict that had been occurring between the communities and the new group, the Whisperers over the past few weeks.

Henry (Matt Lintz) had been determined to have Lydia (Cassady McClincy) taken away from the Whisperers and her abusive mother, Alpha (Samantha Morton) in previous episodes of The Walking Dead. However, Alpha was just as determined to have her daughter returned to her. Then, when she realized that Lydia had no interest in remaining with the Whisperers, Alpha took matters into her own hands and killed community members, including Henry, in retaliation.

As a result of this, the following community members were killed and had their heads placed on spikes along what Alpha now considers the boundary of her territory in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead.

Ozzy (Angus Sampson) Alek, Ozzy’s 2nd in command (Jason Kirkpatrick) DJ (Matt Mangum) Frankie, one of Negan’s previous wives (Elyse Nicole DuFour) Tammy Rose (Brett Butler) Rodney (Joe Ando Hirsh) Addy (Kelley Mack) Enid (Katelyn Nacon) Tara (Alanna Masterson) Henry

In the comics, many of these people survived the slaughter at the hands of the Whisperers. Although, the event did unfold under similar circumstances at the Fair. However, according to the comics, Rick and Carl are still around and Rick is looking for Carl when these events unfold. Carl had been with Lydia at the time, so Henry had taken over Carl’s role from the Walking Dead comic books.

In addition, Tara appears to have partly taken over the role Maggie played in the comic books. In the comics, Maggie was anxious about having to speak to Rick about Gregory.

As for the discovery of the heads on spikes, this was made by Rick after he finds Carl and Lydia. After they make the gruesome discovery, Andrea, Michonne, and Dante also find the heads.

But, who died in the comic books? The list is below, many of the names are Walking Dead comic book characters that have not made it to the TV translation or are characters whose roles have changed between the two mediums.

Olivia Josh Carson Tammy Rose Luke (from Magna’s group) Erin Ken Amber Larry Oscar Rosita Espinosa (along with her baby) Ezekiel

So, as viewers can see, many of the characters are not familiar. However, the two names at the bottom of the list are actually main characters. Which meant that many Walking Dead fans of the comic books were expecting these two characters to die in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 9. As for whether these two characters were substituted entirely by Enid and Tara in the TV series of if their deaths will still occur in the future remains to be seen.

