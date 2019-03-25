‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Responds To Ex Chris Lopez Saying He’s Better Off Without Her On Twitter

Read his shocking tweet.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are no longer on good terms.

Days after the Teen Mom 2 cast member confirmed that she and her third baby daddy were no longer speaking, Lopez took to Twitter, where he told his fans and followers he would be “better off without that b***h” and said he was “glad” they had a falling out.

A short time later, as reported by In Touch Weekly on March 25, Lowry replied to Lopez’s statement during a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

“How he feels is none of my business,” she replied.

Lowry and Lopez were doing well with their co-parenting relationship over the past several months and even sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation with one another as they spend time as a family with Lux and shared photos on social media. Unfortunately, their good times have come to an end.

Lowry began dating Lopez in 2016 after splitting from ex-husband Javi Marroquin. However, just months into their romance, after Lowry learned she was expecting their first child, they called it quits amid rumors claiming he was cheating on her with at least one woman.

Lowry shares her youngest son with Lopez and also has two older boys, Lincoln, 5, and Isaac, 9, with her former partners, Marroquin and Jo Rivera, respectively.

On Valentine’s Day, Lowry opened up about her love life during an interview with Hollywood Life and confirmed she would love to get married for a second time if the right person comes along.

“I think I would get married again,” she said. “I always go back and forth with it, like I would never do it again. But, I think in the right situation with the right person, I think so.”

According to Lowry, she has some major dating reservations due to her celebrity status and her past issues with exes. As she explained, one particular ex, Dominique Potter, sold her out to the tabloids after she allowed herself to trust her.

“I dated somebody who went to the tabloids and sold interviews to, and I just am nervous to date somebody else on TV, and give them that platform to essentially use against me. That was shocking to me because not even my son’s fathers have done that,” Lowry explained. “So, I just want to be really careful moving forward in any relationship to just keep it private.”

To see more of Lowry and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.