Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Twerks In The Kitchen While In Underwear In Racy Instagram Video

Rachel Bush isn’t one to hide her curvy figure and skills, especially when it comes to her Instagram page. On Monday, the who is married to Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Poyer, took to the popular social media platform to share a very racy video of herself dancing in a kitchen while wearing revealing attire.

In the clip in question, the 21-year-old social media model is featured in a pair of booty shorts that sit high on her waist, leaving most of her derriere exposed. The underwear features multiple patterns in different shades of pink, red and blue. She teamed it with a comfy black and gray top, though it is hard to see exactly since the model has her back to the camera, which partially blocks the top.

For several seconds, Bush can be seen twerking in the kitchen as she thrusts her hips and shakes her booty to a rap song. She has her back to the onlooker throughout the whole video, letting her shaking backside be the center of the attention. Bush starts at the top and works her way down to the floor in the clip as the camera moves from side to side.

The social media starlet is wearing long, dark tresses down in perfectly straight strands that fall on the way down to her lower back and booty.

The post, which Bush shared with her 909,000 Instagram followers, was viewed more than 188,000 times in about seven hours of having been posted, garnering nearly 40,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model went wild in the comments section, praising her curves and sharing their admiration for Bush.

“Twerk away queen,” one user wrote.

“Just dropped my phone in class,” another one chimed in.

As TMZ shared back in November 2018, Bush and Poyer have been together for about three years now and tied the knot back in February of last year. The two have a little girl together, Aliyah Anne, who was born in 2016. As the report detailed, Bush is no stranger to sharing racy snapshots and videos of herself on Instagram, which is partly why she has become so famous on the social media. According to the report, she boasted about 700,000 followers in November, a number that has grown by 200,000 in just a few months, which is no easy feat.

Most recently, Bush shared that her fans could expect a ton of bikini shots because she bought a bunch of them during her recent trip, and she definitely kept her promise.