Kehlani Gives Birth To A ‘Perfectly Happy & Healthy’ Baby Girl, Names Her Adeya

Singer Kehlani is now a proud mother to a baby girl.

The “Nights Like This” singer, 23, announced on Monday that she gave birth to her first child with guitarist Javi Young-White. E! News reports that the singer-songwriter named her newborn daughter Adeya. She reportedly gave birth in her hometown of Oakland, California and took to her Instagram account to share that she had her firstborn with her 7.5 million followers.

“This weekend our angel arrived perfectly happy & healthy in our bathroom at home,” she wrote under a photo of a blanket.

“Thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside.”

The “Good Life” singer received multiple well wishes from her fans on Instagram shortly after her announcement.

“An Aries!!! Yay I’m so happy for y’all,” one follower exclaimed.

“WE LOVE YOU CONGRATS MAMA,” another follower chimed.

Since announcing her pregnancy in October 2018, Kehlani has been very transparent about her experience being with child. While she said she always wanted to be a mother, the singer faced some bouts during her pregnancy, including prenatal depression, feelings of anxiety, isolation, loss of sleep, and inability to eat. She has also shared many photos of her pregnant belly and even had two baby showers to celebrate the birth of her daughter.

In addition to the highs and lows of pregnancy, the “CRZY” songstress also opened up about the public’s reaction to her pregnancy. The singer, who has previously been romantically linked to NBA player Kyrie Irving and rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR, has openly identified as queer and pansexual. Young-White, 24, identifies as bisexual, according to Hollywood Life. Kehlani opened up about the opinions the public had online to Nylon magazine, per E!

“I’ve gotten everything from ‘I thought she was a lesbian’ to ‘she was using queerness to promote her career, then went and betrayed us with a man’ to ‘her baby father is just a sperm donor’,” she said. “I have always said, and will always say, there are people out there in this community fighting for equality in realer ways than making songs about it and performing at events like I am, and those are the ‘queeroes,'” she added.