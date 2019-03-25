Model Ashley Graham’s Mom Taught Her The Power Of Positive Affirmations

The model credits her mother for introducing her to positive affirmations.

Ashley Graham has earned a reputation for discussing the significance of body positivity. She has long encouraged women to love themselves and embrace their own natural beauty. Graham wants all women to develop a strong self-esteem so they love their looks and feel satisfied with their outward appearances. To Graham, retaining one’s confidence as a female, and especially in her career of modeling where appearance is everything, means women need to constantly work on their personal feelings so they can stay positive.

So, how does Graham work on retaining her confidence level when she is pressured to look fantastic for her career? The 31-year-old says she uses “affirmations” to boost her strength when she feels down, or whenever she feels like she needs a push in her confidence. Graham learned about affirmations from her mother, Linda Graham, who taught the model when she was a young child about how one can use words positively.

”The biggest thing is how you use your words. I think a lot of people look in the mirror and they say ‘Oh, I’m sad’ or ‘I’m ugly, I’m stupid, I’m not worthy, or XYZ’. You have to really understand that your words have power and something I had to learn at a young age was affirmation,” Graham said, according to Contact Music.

”When I was 17 my mum helped me make these affirmations ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful, I am worthy of all, and I love you.”

Graham said the affirmations she has learned from her mother and through her own experiences are her affirmations. The model explains that all people have different affirmations since everybody has different issues they are handling, and also because people are simply different.

Graham also described that learning how to stay positive with personal affirmations requires people to also surround themselves with positive people. That means people need to find a community that will help them develop and encourage positive affirmations. That community can be found just about anywhere, from a group of friends at a local gym to a few supportive family members at home.

Ashley Graham uses 'affirmations' Ashley Graham uses ''affirmations'' to help her feel strong. The 31-year-old model has praised her mother Linda Graham, 53, for instilling the importance of ''words'' into her from a yo… https://t.co/ZXWn91A12q #entertainment #culture #society pic.twitter.com/Jnvl59qbpb — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 25, 2019

At the same time, Graham feels that if a person is associating with individuals that bring that person down, then it’s time to get rid of those people. When an individual wants to build up the power of positive thought, he or she needs to be around those with a similar way of thinking.

Graham is a three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model with a growing career. As her popularity keeps increasing, Graham’s goal is to continue to stand out as a role model for both young women and men.

“I don’t want to stop,” she said, according to Sports Illustrated.