NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To L.A. Clippers Deal Possible, Danilo Gallinari As Main Trade Chip

Will Anthony Davis be traded to the Clippers next summer?

The Los Angeles Clippers will be heading into the 2019 NBA offseason having enough salary cap space to sign two maximum free agents. In the past months, several NBA superstars have been rumored to be interested in signing with the Clippers, including Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors, Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. Aside from their ability to chase big names in the free agency market, the Clippers also have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal to acquire a superstar next summer.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Clippers could position themselves to make major moves to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Clippers will be sending Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Montrezl Harrell, and two future first-round picks to the Pelicans in exchange for Davis. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“This offer has just about everything. Gilgeous-Alexander could be New Orleans’ floor general of the future (and present) and form a disruptive backcourt with Holiday. Gallinari adds a second featured scorer to Alvin Gentry’s offense. Harrell is making dramatic strides for the third consecutive season. And the draft considerations would be highly attractive with the inclusion of Miami’s unprotected 2021 first-rounder.”

New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Will Eventually Join LA Says Ex Laker – https://t.co/a2HGZp1cmu pic.twitter.com/kQfuMAMWEV — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) March 25, 2019

In the potential deal involving Anthony Davis, most people expect the Pelicans to demand young players and future first-round picks that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. However, the Pelicans may also consider seeking trade assets that will enable them to remain competitive in the deep Western Conference, while having players who could be part of their long-term future.

Danilo Gallinari will give the Pelicans a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor, while Montrezl Harrell provides New Orleans a dominant presence under the basket and an incredible defender. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may just be 20-years-old, but he has already shown lots of superstar potentials in his rookie season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Trading Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Montrezl Harrell, and two future first-round picks for Anthony Davis is undeniably a risky move for the Clippers, especially knowing that the All-Star center could become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020. However, when Davis demanded a trade from the Pelicans before the February NBA trade deadline, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed via Twitter that the Clippers are one of the NBA teams where “The Brow” will consider signing a long-term contract in the 2020 NBA free agency.