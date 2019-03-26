Steven Spielberg Reveals Apple TV+ Revival Of Sci-Fi Anthology Series ‘Amazing Stories’

A lot happened at the Apple event earlier today at Apple Park. While Apple unveiled many amazing services to complement their existing hardware and software, TV fans were keenly awaiting their original TV line-up that has been teased for months. They were not disappointed as a few celebrities came on stage and revealed their original shows with Apple, to premiere on their streaming service, now revealed to be Apple TV+, as covered by Gizmodo.

One of those celebrities was none other than filmmaking legend, Steven Spielberg (Indiana Jones, Jaws), who announced his company, Amblin Entertainment’s collaboration with Apple, for the anthology TV series, Amazing Stories.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Spielberg kicked off the announcements by recalling his love for the science fiction magazine of the same name from his childhood. However, this isn’t the first time that Spielberg will be adapting Amazing Stories for the small screen. In 1985, he helped develop another show of the same name, which ran for two seasons, and featured many guest appearances by famous actors. Many, now famous, directors also directed the individual episodes, such as Spielberg himself, Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Robert Zemeckis, and countless others, as per the show’s IMDb page.

Amazing Stories went on to win many awards, including multiple prime time Emmy awards.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg speaks during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. Michael Short / Getty Images

Spielberg will now revive the format for Apple’s own streaming service, known as Apple TV+, launching sometime in the fall. Amazing Stories features episodes that will be self-contained stories that will vary from genre to genre, but stay closely within a science fiction niche. The reboot series has been in development since 2015, initially planned to debut on NBC, however, those plans fell through, as per a Variety report. Spielberg’s Amblin entered the discussion in 2017, and the company has since taken over the project, as Spielberg announced.

When discussing the new series, Spielberg managed to give some details about one of the episodes, involving a pilot who accidentally travels from the past, into the future. He continued about the type of specific tales that Amazing Stories hopes to focus on.

“It’s the universal human trait to search for meaning. So, in these disconnected stories, we hope audiences find one compelling narrative that will make the first season of Amazing Stories into a single thematic experience.”

It will be interesting to see where Amazing Stories fits in with the current landscape of anthology styled, fantasy shows. Currently, Netflix has a similar show with Black Mirror, which just released its choose-your-own-adventure movie, Bandersnatch, to mixed reviews, as covered by Variety. Jordan Peele is currently working on his own revival of The Twilight Zone, the more classic odd and bizarre anthology series, for CBS’ streaming platform, All Access, as reported by The Inquisitr.

No premiere date or cast has yet been revealed for Amazing Stories.