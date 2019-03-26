‘The Craft’ Is Getting A Reboot

The reboot will have a female director and co-writer and is set to start shooting in July.

Blumhouse Productions has reportedly greenlit a reboot of the cult horror film The Craft, according to MTV.

Production Weekly contains the relevant information, which is a listing that reads “The Craft Feature Film,” with a shooting date of July 2019.

The summary for the movie indicates that there are some significant changes in store for the new version.

“A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.”

Producers on the project were identified to be Jason Blum, Doug Wick (Divergent Saga), and Lucy Fisher (Divergent Saga). Daniel Casey (Fast and Furious 9) and Zoe Lister-Jones (Band-Aid) are mentioned as writers with Lister-Jones set to direct.

According to Comic Book, 2017’s Band-Aid was Lister-Jones’ directorial debut., She wrote, directed, and starred in the film about a couple who start a rock band to keep their relationship from falling apart and use their arguments as inspirations for the songs.

The Craft will be Lister-Jones’ first major studio project.

Though little has been revealed, the names of the main characters have been changed from Sarah (Robin Tunney), Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie (Neve Campbell), and Rochelle (Rachel True).

Tunney has addressed the topic of a Craft sequel or reboot before, and said that in order to be successful, a new film would need to carve its own path.

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” Tunney said.

“Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honor.”

No official announcement about the project has been made.

The plot of the original movie focuses on a troubled young girl who moves to a new town and struggles to fit in until she finds a group of fellow outcasts who seem to bond over a shared affinity for witchcraft. Outside forces of love, jealousy, and betrayal threaten to irreparably damage the girls’ lives and relationships with one another.