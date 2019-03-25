‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay & Ariana Madix Flaunt Bikini Bodies In Mexico

Some of the cast members of Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules jetted off to beautiful Mexico to enjoy some sunny days, as well as bonding time. On Monday, Brittany Cartwright took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself, alongside Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix, showing off their bikini bodies.

In the photo in question, Brittany, 30, is featured on the left rocking an orange triangle bikini top that ties behind her neck, helping accentuate her busty figure. Brittany, who appears to be the one holding the camera in front of the group for the selfie, is sporting a stylish cherry-colored lipstick, black eyeliner on both upper and lower lids as well as mascara that completes her look.

In the center, Scheana is donning a black one-piece swimsuit with a low-cut neckline that shows off quite a bit of cleavage. Scheana, 33, is a little farther back in the photo, which captures her from her thigh up, giving the onlooker a glimpse of almost her entire swimwear. She is wearing her dark tresses swept to the side and down, with its wet strands falling over her right shoulder and onto her chest. She appears to be wearing no makeup on her face.

Ariana is to the right of the photo, sporting barely-there pink bikini that consists of a straight-cut top with thick straps that go over her shoulders. Like Scheana, Ariana, 33, is wearing little to no makeup on her face, having chosen to embrace a more natural look for the selfie.

The post, which Brittany shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 185 comments in just one hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the reality TV star and the show took to the comments section to praise their beauty and share their admiration for the women.

“My favorite #VanderpumpRules ladies… Can’t wait to watch my absolute favorite show tonight. I’m so excited I got My pinot grigio on deck,” one user said.

“This pic makes me feel good. All 3 of you look beautiful,” another one chimed in.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, last Monday’s episode saw some major drama between the cast members of Vanderpump Rules after Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz invited James Kennedy to the group’s trip to Mexico, drawing some major criticism from Katie Maloney-Schwartz. Stassi Schroeder agreed with her friend, and inevitably, Sandoval had to uninvite the DJ, according to the report.