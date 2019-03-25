American Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Goes Entirely Topless, Coyly Covers Herself With Her Hair

Curvaceous model Ashley Alexiss is no stranger to commanding the attention of her fans and followers on Instagram, frequently taking to the photo and video sharing platform to wow her admirers with any number of sultry snapshots. Having cultivated an impressive and sizable fan base of 1.6 million followers and counting, the blonde bombshell shows no sign of slowing her roll anytime soon, proving as much with her most recent share.

In this particular image, Ashley can be seen reclining luxuriously, an orange-red pillow propping up her head and next. Her platinum blond tresses are one of the many focal points of the photo, parted in the middle and tumbling down about her shoulders to rest upon her chest. In fact, her shocked locks are used to great effect, serving to partially censor the steamy photo in such an artistic and sensual manner. The plus-size model’s ample assets are on full display, capturing the “amazing moment when you take your bra off after a long day,” as Ashley herself described in the caption of the snapshot.

Perfectly shaped eyebrows and incredibly long lashes help to frame her pretty green eyes, and the American stunner’s makeup game was on point. A hint of blush touched her cheekbones, and Ashley employed a soft nude lip to plump up her pout, her lips parted in a suggestive and coquettish fashion. Arresting the camera lens with an intense sexy stare, it’s clear that the model knows exactly how to captivate her audience.

Given the brief nature of the caption, it’s clear that Ashley Alexiss is more than comfortable with letting her impressive body speak for itself. Her social media devotees certainly seemed to appreciate the amorous aesthetic, lavishing over 17,000 likes and nearly 300 comments on the snap in record time.

“Probably a little more amazing for your husband,” one fan cheekily remarked in response to Ashley’s caption.

“I legit love you @ashalexiss,” a second Instagram fan gushed, paired with heart emojis.

Ashley Alexiss made headlines most recently for some vital makeup tips with her growing audience. Life & Style managed to track down the buxom beauty, asking her to dish out some advice on how to achieve her glowing look.

“I wash my face EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. I never understood just how important it was until my skin started getting flakey and caused my makeup to get patchy because of it,” Ashley advised.

“I start with a tea tree oil exfoliant or a glycolic acid exfoliant depending on how my skin feels that day. I follow it up with a deep moisturizer and hyaluronic acid serum. Then, I use an under eye cream followed up by a deep lip moisturizer.”

Whether or not her fans follow every bit of that advice may remain in question, but one thing is certainly clear. Her fans absolutely adore everything which Ashley chooses to share with them, and can’t wait to see what comes next!