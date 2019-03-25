Judge Says Rob Kardashian No Longer Has To Pay Child Support To Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has been fighting to be free of his child support payments to his ex Blac Chyna for his baby daughter Dream, and a judge finally gave him what he wanted. According to Radar, a Los Angeles judge ruled that neither parent will need to pay child support going forward. Instead, each will pay for Dream’s expenses while she is with that parent.

“No child support shall be payable by either party to the other,” the court docs read. “The parties shall equally share the costs of the minor child’s medical insurance premiums, any uninsured emergency or routine medical care and any mutually agreed upon pre-school or private school.”

Chyna and Rob both agreed to the terms of the agreement and the court filing notes that they compromised because it “is in the minor child’s best interest, and adequately meets the minor’s child’s reasonable needs.”

The post-judgment order even addresses tax filing. Chyna can claim Dream in even years and Rob can claim her in odd years.

As a result of the agreement, Rob withdrew his request to reduce child support, which he filed in the fall of last year. He claimed that Chyna has enough income that he doesn’t need the $20,000 a month that he was ordered to pay. Chyna fought back, calling Rob a “poor little rich boy” who had intentionally reduced his income because he didn’t want to make child support payments.

The 32-year-old says that he lost money because of the domestic violence restraining order she filed against him, which forced him to stop filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures,” he said at the time.

The deal comes after the pair met last month, according to The Blast, for a private mediation session where the parents agreed to the terms.

Rob has largely stayed out of the public eye since breaking with Chyna but he has slowly been re-emerging. He is posting regularly on Twitter and has documented his and Alexis Skyy’s dinner dates on social media. Andy Cohen revealed on Watch What Happens Live that Rob may be appearing more on the coming season of the show. He has famously struggled with his health and depression, but fans are hopeful that he is making back into the limelight.