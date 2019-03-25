Joseline Hernandez Slams Ex Stevie J On Instagram: ‘He Has Not Seen Bonnie Bella For One Year’

Looks like things are still sour between former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta couple Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez.

The music producer faced hot water online when he dropped a comment under his ex and baby mother Mimi Faust’s girlfriend, Tamera “Ty” Young’s photo. According to Hollywood Life, the photo captures a moment between the WNBA player and Faust’s daughter with Stevie J, Eva Jordan. Stevie reportedly left a snarky comment under the photo suggesting Young and Faust should adopt. The comment led to a back-and-forth exchange between the two on social media regarding Stevie’s involvement in his daughter’s life, which were reported on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. In one instance, Young even referred to the self-proclaimed “hitmaker” as an “Instagram dad”

After seeing the exchange the “Puerto Rican Princess” decided to chime in and share her own experience with Stevie J’s parenting to their daughter Bonnie Bella, 2. She even suggested that his wife Faith Evans has been the one funding his side of the toddler’s financial support.

“And not too mention he has not seen Bonnie Bella for 1 year,” she said about Stevie’s young daughter. “Faith pays her child support. And he did not even buy anything or call Bonnie Bella for her birthday. “But maybe one day he will change,” the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star added. “I’m keeping my hopes up. Every kid needs their parents.”

The two exes began dating in 2012 while Stevie was still in a relationship with Faust. After chronicling their love triangle on the VH1 reality show, Hernandez and Stevie secretly married in 2015 and separated in 2016, when she learned she was pregnant. However, despite a few instances of arguing on Instagram, the two have been seemingly cordial with one another. Hollywood Life reports the pair even settled a lengthy custody suit in which Stevie was ordered to pay $1,000 a month for child support in 2017.

While Stevie married his longtime friend, R&B singer Faith Evans in July 2018, Hernandez, 32, has also been romantically linked to someone in the music industry. She was rumored to be dating singer Tory Lanez in September 2018 by sharing photos of them laughing and in steamy positions, per Hollywood Life. Lanez, 26, denied dating the former reality star and took to Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning in November 2018 to discuss the ordeal.

“She invited me over there to go swimming one day. It was the first day that I met her. …They was taking some pictures. I’m not going to lie. I was drunk, bro’. She was like ‘You want to take a picture.’ I was like ‘Yeah’ … But that’s Tory, that’s me, I do s–t like that, but I ain’t know to the extent the world was going to take it. … At the end of the day, I can’t make it seem like what she said made it any better.”