Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Pulls Her Pants Down, Exposes Boyshorts & Sports Bra On Instagram

Danielle Knudson may be one of the hottest women to come from the Great White North, but she’s also developed a reputation across the globe for her impeccable sense of style as well as for her provocative photos. Frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to show off some serious skin, the blonde bombshell seems to have an innate ability to send pulses racing and hearts aflutter in the process.

In this particular image, Danielle strikes a pose before a pure white background. Kneeling as she shoots an amorous look at the camera lens from over her left shoulder, the Canadian lingerie model lets her audience know exactly what she wants. Her signature golden tresses are styled in a middle part, sweeping down to frame her gorgeous face. Perfectly sculpted brows and luxuriously long lashes work in tandem to highlight her pretty brown eyes. Danielle sports a soft nude lip to plump up her pout, her lips parted in a breathy, sensual expression.

The audience’s attention likely lingers on Danielle’s fit, athletic figure. Pulling her jeans down to expose her full, perfect derriere, the stunner flaunts her stuff in a pair of crimson boyshorts. A matching sports bra clings to her curvaceous figure, showcasing her pert bust and flat, muscular stomach. Both the boyshort panties and the sports bra are branded Diesel, a popular style label both now and in days past.

In the caption attached to the image, Danielle Knudson wished her fans a good morning and sent out some positive encouragement for those who might need it. The brief note allowed her to let her body do the talking, something which her legions of devotees seemed to deeply appreciate. Showering Danielle’s post with over 7,000 likes and over 100 comments in a matter of hours, it’s clear that her sexy share sparked some interest on social media.

“On your knees doll,” one fan urged, pairing their command with a series of lightning bolt emojis.

“Magnificent! Beautiful! Lovely!” a second Instagram fan gushed, trailed by a litany of heart emojis, kiss emojis, and other expressions of love.

Late last year, as The Sun detailed, Danielle nearly became a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Despite putting in her best effort, the blonde beauty didn’t make the cut for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Nonetheless, the persistent vixen expressed her deepest appreciation for all of the support offered up to her by her fans and followers. Her many admirers wish her all of the best in this year’s competition and have their fingers crossed that she’ll be donning those angel wings soon enough.