Demi Rose Shows Off Some Serious Cleavage In White Bikini For Latest Instagram Snapshot

Demi Rose Mawby appears to be having a great time in the Middle East, all while keeping her Instagram fans updated with a series of bikini shots. In true Demi fashion, the British beauty took to the popular social media platform on Monday to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini top that puts her internet-famous curves on full display.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old Instagram starlet is holding the camera right in front of her face as she smiles for the selfie. The model is donning a white triangle bikini top that over her shoulders, accentuating her voluptuous figure. Demi Rose is looking straight at the camera with a sweet look on her face, while she smiles coyly with her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way.

Demi Rose’s intense gaze is further accentuated in the selfie by lash extensions courtesy of Lash Magician, as the tag in the post indicates. In addition, the model is wearing some gloss on her lips and bronzer on her cheeks, which helps frame and contour her face. Demi Rose is wearing her brunette tresses swept to the side and down in natural, large waves that fall over her right shoulder and onto her chest.

As the post’s geotag indicates, Demi Rose is flaunting her beach body in the Dead Sea.

The post, which the Birmingham native shared with her impressive 8.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 123,000 likes and over 1,300 comments in just an hour after having been posted, suggesting it will get a whole lot more in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the starlet took to the comments section to praise her beauty and wish her a good time in Israel.

“I think that you maybe the most gorgeous woman that I have ever seen,” one user said.

“What do you think about our country,” another one asked, paired with an emoji depicting the flag of Israel.

As The Headline Planet recently noted, Demi Rose has recently jetted off to Israel for a bit of time off. A few days earlier, the model took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself hanging out in her hotel room in Tel Aviv. While it is unclear what her plans are, Demi Rose will most likely celebrate her 24th birthday while in the Middle Eastern country, considering her birthday is just two days from now, on March 27.