Justin Bieber Promises Fans A ‘New, Kick A** Album’ After Taking Time To Focus On Mental Health

Justin Bieber knows his fans are anxiously awaiting some new music, and recently assured them that he would be back with a new “kick a**” album after he takes some time to focus on his mental health, People reported.

The 25-year-old musician, who has been seeking treatment for depression since February, took to his Instagram account on Monday, March 25 to offer a career update for his fans that have been messaging him with pleas for new music.

In the lengthy social media post — which included a snap of the singer sporting a piece from his Drew clothing line — Justin assured that he was listening to his fans, but explained that he needed to keep his mental health his number one priority so he can give 100 percent to both himself and his “Beliebers” when he returns to the stage again.

“I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour” he wrote to his 106 million followers on Instagram, referring to his “Purpose” tour that began in March of 2016. As People noted, the singer ended up canceling the remaining shows of the gig in July of 2017 after 18 months of touring, with a source citing “extreme exhaustion” as the reason.

The “Sorry” singer continued his post, telling his followers that he was now hard at work to repair “some of the deep-rooted issues” that he has been dealing with over the last couple years to be able to put on a great show in the future. More importantly, though, Justin’s priority is to be a good husband for his new wife Hailey Bieber, whom he married last fall, and eventually, a good father when the couple decides to have children.

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” he said, before promising fans that he would return to his music career “with a vengeance” and release “a kick a** album ASAP.”

Friends and fans of the Canadian musician were quick to offer their support, including his wife Hailey, who left a sweet comment on his post.

“I love you so much it hurts,” she wrote, while Justin’s pal Alfredo Flores said he was “incredibly proud” of him.

Justin’s Instagram update comes amid news that he and Hailey have decided to postpone their wedding ceremony so the singer can continue to focus on his mental health.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now. They haven’t sent out any new save the dates,” a source previously explained to People.